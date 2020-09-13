Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 20,000 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.28, for a total transaction of $4,305,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,634 shares in the company, valued at $28,768,727.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 4,998 shares of Mongodb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $1,113,954.24.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $207.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.31 and a beta of 0.64. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $258.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Mongodb by 69.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Mongodb by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Mongodb by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital grew its stake in Mongodb by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Grace Capital now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $259.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

