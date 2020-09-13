Ra Capital Management, L.P. Sells 158,589 Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 158,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,093,182.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of TGTX opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.35. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.
