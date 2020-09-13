Ra Capital Management, L.P. Sells 158,589 Shares of TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 158,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,093,182.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TGTX opened at $24.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.35. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135,198.03% and a negative return on equity of 384.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 362,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,340,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after buying an additional 239,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 101.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 632,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 319,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

