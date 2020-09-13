Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Srs Investment Management, Llc Acquires 101,665 Shares

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 101,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,391,544.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Srs Investment Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 9th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 109,715 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,762,127.35.

On Friday, September 4th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 39,549 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,141.28.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 33,064 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,153,272.32.

On Monday, August 31st, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 140,350 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,816,812.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 285,390 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,560,565.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 212,337 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.82 per share, for a total transaction of $6,968,900.34.

On Monday, August 17th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 67,816 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,088,732.80.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 243,163 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.52 per share, for a total transaction of $7,664,497.76.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $33.35 on Friday. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 93,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 551.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,609,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

