Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CATM. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Cardtronics from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardtronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

CATM opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $875.31 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Cardtronics has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $47.41.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.52 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rahul Gupta bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.77 per share, for a total transaction of $86,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $2,410,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 178,850 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,714 in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 29,475 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,541,000 after acquiring an additional 59,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Cardtronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,150,000.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

