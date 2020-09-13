Michael Lynton Sells 151,452 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Director Michael Lynton sold 151,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,634,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Lynton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 18th, Michael Lynton sold 168,102 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,244.00.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.48. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The company has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNAP. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

