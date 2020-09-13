Srs Investment Management, Llc Acquires 109,715 Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 109,715 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.29 per share, with a total value of $3,762,127.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Srs Investment Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 11th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 101,665 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.36 per share, with a total value of $3,391,544.40.

On Friday, September 4th, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 39,549 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $1,373,141.28.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 33,064 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.88 per share, with a total value of $1,153,272.32.

On Monday, August 31st, Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 140,350 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $4,816,812.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 285,390 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $9,560,565.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 212,337 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.82 per share, with a total value of $6,968,900.34.

On Monday, August 17th, Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 67,816 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.80 per share, with a total value of $2,088,732.80.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 243,163 shares of Avis Budget Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.52 per share, with a total value of $7,664,497.76.

CAR stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post -7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 132,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth about $5,251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 117.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 544,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,460,000 after purchasing an additional 294,209 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

