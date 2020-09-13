Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CERS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cerus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $6.17 on Friday. Cerus has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 154,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $1,112,997.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $910,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 554,494 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,906 in the last ninety days. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerus by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,056,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after purchasing an additional 48,241 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

