TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CGBD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TCG BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TCG BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of CGBD opened at $9.19 on Friday. TCG BDC has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.10.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Nestor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 862.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 26.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

