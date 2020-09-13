CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cowen increased their price target on CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital increased their price target on CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $37.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $831.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73. CEVA has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.78 million. CEVA had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,338 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $100,206.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,975 shares in the company, valued at $727,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 35,385 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,512,354.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,791 shares of company stock worth $4,066,486. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after buying an additional 24,461 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 445,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of CEVA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

