Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $187.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Microelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.25.

Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $142.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.37 and a 200-day moving average of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cabot Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $85.26 and a 1 year high of $174.87.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $274.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabot Microelectronics news, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,453,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,433.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $178,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,555 shares in the company, valued at $431,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,192,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,084,000 after buying an additional 68,921 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,081,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,946,000 after purchasing an additional 170,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 915,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,226,000 after purchasing an additional 84,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

