Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:PCVX) Trading 6.5% Higher

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.90 and last traded at $39.56. 277,276 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 153,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BofA Securities began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.35.

In other Legend Biotech news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner acquired 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,488,000.00.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate, and complex antigen-based vaccines. The company has a license to Sutro Biopharma's Xpress CF platforms for cell free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation. Vaxcyte, Inc was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc in May, 2020.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.