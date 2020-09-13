Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) shot up 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.04 and last traded at $19.43. 1,227,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,132,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.54. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $479.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

