Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s share price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 184,965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 304,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

FLMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $220.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,988,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,963,000 after buying an additional 2,203,006 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,304,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after buying an additional 286,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,855,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 87,759 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 40.7% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 327,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

