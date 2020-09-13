Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)’s share price rose 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 601,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 347,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

CVGI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Colliers Secur. raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Colliers Securities raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 3.71.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.27. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 600,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 34,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 207,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 27,234 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 408.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

