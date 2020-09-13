Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) were up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 4,350,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,805,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.

About Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI)

Farmmi, Inc processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

