ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in August

ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ANSLY opened at $105.72 on Friday. ANSELL LTD/S has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $117.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.42.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

