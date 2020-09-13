ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in August

ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ANSLY opened at $105.72 on Friday. ANSELL LTD/S has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $117.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.42.
About ANSELL LTD/S
