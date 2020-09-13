Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS AMBBY opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44. Ambu A/S has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $35.83.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers anesthesia products, including face masks, resuscitators, and breathing bags; airway management products, such as bronchoscopes, video laryngoscopes, double lumen tubes with integrated camera, endobronchial blockers, laryngeal masks, and resuscitators; and flexible endoscopes comprising bronchoscopes and rhinolaryngoscopes.

