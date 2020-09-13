Short Interest in ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Expands By 400.0%

ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $242.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.98. ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR has a twelve month low of $146.70 and a twelve month high of $284.36.
About ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR
