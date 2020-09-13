Short Interest in ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Expands By 400.0%

ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ANPDY opened at $242.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.98. ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR has a twelve month low of $146.70 and a twelve month high of $284.36.

About ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, female fitness, and skiing products,as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

