AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Up 81.4% in August

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the August 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $33.53 on Friday. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35.

Get AIR LIQUIDE/ADR alerts:

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,112,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,549,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares during the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AIR LIQUIDE/ADR

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.