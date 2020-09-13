FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Receives Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a $233.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $181.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX opened at $232.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.33. The company has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. FedEx has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $233.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total value of $1,644,480.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $3,383,744.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,714,875.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,058 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,678 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in FedEx by 215.4% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.