Short Interest in Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) Drops By 42.6%

Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 721,300 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the August 15th total of 1,256,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alacer Gold in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of Alacer Gold stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. Alacer Gold has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $8.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74.

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

