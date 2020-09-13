Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLAB. ValuEngine raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Photronics stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. Photronics has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $572.88 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Photronics will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,966.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $113,740.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,831.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,760 shares of company stock worth $381,891. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Photronics by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Photronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Photronics by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Photronics by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

