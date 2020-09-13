Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 91.9% from the August 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 228.3 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIXXF opened at $11.45 on Friday. Aixtron has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $14.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.88.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

