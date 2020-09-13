Amplitech Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amplitech Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AMPG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMPG opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Amplitech Group has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

Amplitech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, AmpliTech, Inc, designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component based amplifiers. The company's products consist of radio frequency amplifiers and related subsystems, including low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems, such as Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; medium power amplifiers to provide increased output power and gain in transceiver chains; oscillators comprising phase locked oscillators and dielectric resonator oscillators for transceiver applications; and filters that discriminate or block out frequencies in communication systems.

