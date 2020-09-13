American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Up 236.9% in August

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 236.9% from the August 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMMJ stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. American Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.36.

American Cannabis Company Profile

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

