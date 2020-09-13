American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Short Interest Up 236.9% in August

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, an increase of 236.9% from the August 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of AMMJ stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13. American Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.36.
American Cannabis Company Profile
Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?
Receive News & Ratings for American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.