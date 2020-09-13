Short Interest in Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Declines By 56.7%

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMIVF opened at $7.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.77. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $11.13.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, including first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

