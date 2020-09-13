Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Up 81.4% in August

Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ALBKF stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. Alpha Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.
Alpha Bank Company Profile
