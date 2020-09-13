Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Short Interest Up 81.4% in August

Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the August 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ALBKF stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. Alpha Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.

Alpha Bank Company Profile

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

