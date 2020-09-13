Short Interest in ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Grows By 681.5%

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 681.5% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

