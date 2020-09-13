Short Interest in A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Decreases By 75.8%

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the August 15th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMKBY shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

