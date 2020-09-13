Almonty Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Almonty Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ALMTF opened at $0.60 on Friday. Almonty Industries has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; and the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

