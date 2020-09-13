Alsea SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Update

Alsea SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 627,700 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the August 15th total of 1,491,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.5 days.

ALSSF stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Alsea SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alsea SAB de CV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, LAVACA, and Cañas y Tapas.

