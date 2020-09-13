Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Short Interest Up 314.8% in August

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 314.8% from the August 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days.

OTCMKTS ALSWF opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $431.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.06. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%.

ALSWF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.