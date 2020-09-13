Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Short Interest Up 314.8% in August

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 314.8% from the August 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days.
OTCMKTS ALSWF opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $431.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.06. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10.
Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%.
About Absolute Software
Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.
