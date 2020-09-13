LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $62.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s previous close.
LYB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.87.
NYSE LYB opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 41.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
