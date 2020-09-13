LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $62.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s previous close.

LYB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.87.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE LYB opened at $74.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 41.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.