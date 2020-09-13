Short Interest in Alaris Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALARF) Declines By 69.1%

Alaris Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALARF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the August 15th total of 376,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,164.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ALARF opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. Alaris Royalty has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $17.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALARF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alaris Royalty to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alaris Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alaris Royalty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

