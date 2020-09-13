AMINCOR INC/SH CL A (OTCMKTS:AMNC) Short Interest Update

AMINCOR INC/SH CL A (OTCMKTS:AMNC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AMNC opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. AMINCOR INC/SH CL A has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

About AMINCOR INC/SH CL A

Amincor, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bakery food products. It provides various sliced bread, yeast and cake doughnuts, frozen donuts, cookies, and snack products to supermarket ?in-store? bakery departments, and food service channels. It also offers water remediation services, such as water testing and evaluation, system engineering and design, system training servicing, and maintenance service in the northeast United States, as well as is involved in treating and discharging petroleum impacted water into the sanitary sewer system.

