AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Up 101.3% in August

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 101.3% from the August 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $57.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.41. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

Get AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR alerts:

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $285.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMADY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank cut AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

About AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.