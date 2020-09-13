Short Interest in Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Decreases By 76.8%

Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the August 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Alpha Bank stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. Alpha Bank has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.57.

Alpha Bank Company Profile

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

