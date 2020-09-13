Short Interest in Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Decreases By 76.8%

Alpha Bank SA (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the August 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Alpha Bank stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. Alpha Bank has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.57.
Alpha Bank Company Profile
Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.