Alpha Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Short Interest Down 89.2% in August

Alpha Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,252,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ALLIF opened at $0.44 on Friday. Alpha Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.52.

About Alpha Lithium

Alpha Lithium Corporation operates as a lithium exploration company in North America. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Energy lithium brine property that covers 4,160 acres of Bureau of Land Management claims located in Grand County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Voltaic Minerals Corp.

