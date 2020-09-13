Alpha Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Short Interest Down 89.2% in August

Alpha Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,252,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ALLIF opened at $0.44 on Friday. Alpha Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.52.
About Alpha Lithium
