UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.66% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

VLU opened at $103.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $115.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.32.

