UBS Group AG Has $135,000 Position in ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ANGI Homeservices were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth about $1,361,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,375,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 792,315 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 1st quarter worth about $6,568,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 168,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 127,625 shares in the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.66.

Shares of ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.43. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 308.58 and a beta of 2.11.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 31,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $437,508.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,488 shares in the company, valued at $429,880.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 229,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,913,263.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,760,896 shares of company stock valued at $24,819,420. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

