UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) by 437.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.42% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

EZJ stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99. ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $39.61.

Get ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan alerts:

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index. The MSCI Japan Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in Japan.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.