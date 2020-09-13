UBS Group AG Sells 15,169 Shares of Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,169 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 62,520 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

CTSO has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cytosorbents presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $7.69 on Friday. Cytosorbents Corp has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a negative return on equity of 122.99%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Cytosorbents Corp will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.