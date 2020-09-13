Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 8.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 42.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 47.5% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 166,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 53,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 57.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $35.55 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $147.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.02 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet cut Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ducommun from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $96,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,794.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

