UBS Group AG Sells 6,631 Shares of Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,631 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Premier Financial Bancorp worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after buying an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Premier Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBI opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $177.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $20.38.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Premier Financial Bancorp Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

