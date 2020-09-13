UBS Group AG Sells 1,746 Shares of Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Rafael worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RFL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rafael by 34.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rafael by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rafael by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rafael by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rafael during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.

Get Rafael alerts:

Shares of Rafael stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. Rafael Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

Rafael Holdings, Inc holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Rafael Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rafael Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.