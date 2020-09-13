UBS Group AG Buys New Position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Separately, First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $695,000.

Shares of SCO opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.77. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $67.35.

