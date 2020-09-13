UBS Group AG Has $131,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 267,800.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPHY opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $56.51.

