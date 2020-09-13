Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,589 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 118.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $932,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $32.29.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.