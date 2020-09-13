UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 18,185 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp during the second quarter worth $3,002,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in CalAmp by 108.9% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 35,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC acquired a new position in CalAmp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on CAMP shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CalAmp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $287.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.41. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CalAmp Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Profile

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.