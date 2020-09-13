UBS Group AG Increases Stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) by 427.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BZQ opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $54.99.

